Sanwo-Olu set to host LSSTF 16th Annual Town Hall meeting on security

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to host the 16th edition of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) Annual Town Hall Meeting on security.

The town hall meeting, which has become instrumental in designing the security network and infrastructure in the state, is set to take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, VI, Lagos.

The theme for this year’s event is titled, “LSSTF Stewardship: A Review of Our Activities in Line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the Lagos State Government.”

This year’s event, which is billed to kick off at 11:00 a.m., is targeted at taking a retrospective look at the current administration’s developmental strides across all spheres of governance, particularly in the area of security.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu visits Tek Experts Nigeria to discuss talents’ development

The meeting also provides a great opportunity to harmonise the strategies of both the Federal Government and the State Government in fighting against crime and providing a safe environment that will encourage peaceful coexistence among residents and business growth.

Abdurrazaq Balogun, the Executive Security/CEO of the Fund (the organisation that facilitates safety and security through its support to security agencies in Lagos State), will at the meeting render an account of its stewardship while informing attendees of its security interventions from 2019 to date.

The external auditors to the Fund, Ernst & Young, will give their opinion on the 2021 audit report of the Fund, while Abiodun Alabi, the Commissioner of Police of the Lagos State Police Command, will also give a report on the activities of the Command, including their challenges and achievements in the year under review.

The town hall meeting is expected to have representation from every sector of the economy and society in the state, including security chiefs, heads of safety and security agencies, and security professionals.