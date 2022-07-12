Sanwo-Olu seeks S/West unity at Ojude Oba festival

After a two-year break, the Ojude Oba Festival has made a spectacular return in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was a special guest, canvassing the unity of the Southwest region.

Sanwo-Olu also called on the Yorubas to support the bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria in 2023.

The palace of Awujale, the paramount traditional ruler of the Ijebu kingdom, who hosted the event, came alive with ceremonial parades of colourful Aso Ebi, on Monday.

The Lagos governor arrived in the company of his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, who was the host governor.

Sanwo-Olu said the Ojude Oba festival had stayed true to its Islamic roots and had become a unifying occasion for people, regardless of their faiths, tribes and dialects. Under the reign of Oba Adetona, Lagos governor said the festival had grown to become a global carnival recognised across the world by people of Yoruba origin.

“The Ojude Oba festival has, for ages, stayed true to its Islamic roots and has also expanded to become a unifying symbol and occasion for people of all faiths, tribes, and tongues; as well as a global celebration of Ijebu heritage and culture.

“We must never lose sight of this unifying element, at a time when the forces of division seem to be working so actively to undermine all that we cherish as a people. Celebrations like Ojude Oba remind us that evil will never triumph over good.”

Governor Abiodun praised Lagos for being a supportive neighbour, just as he used the occasion to admonish the youth against cultism and vices that could dent the image of Ogun State.

On why Sanwo-Olu was specially invited to grace the occasion, Oba Adetona, the 58th Awujale, said the governor has distinguished himself with service-centred leadership.

This, the monarch, said endeared Sanwo-Olu to the citizens beyond the boundaries of Lagos and established his name as a symbol of responsive governance in the country.