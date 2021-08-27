Sanwo-olu reinstates commitment in curing Covid-19, supports Viarmor’s Clean Air campaign

As part of its quest to continually champion the “Clean Air campaign”, Viarmor Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of Ultimus Holdings presented Babajide Sanwo-olu, the Lagos state Governor with some of the Aura Air purifier devices to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

During the presentation, Ifeanyi Odii, President/ CEO Ultimus Holdings commended the Governor for his relentless efforts in his quest to ensure that Lagos state remains as Covid-19 free as possible.

“Your genuine interest in curbing against the spread of the virus in Lagos state and Nigeria at large aligns strongly with the ideology behind our campaign,” Odii said.

Aura Air purifier is an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system and is certified by reddot as the “Smartest Air purification system”. It filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time.

Also present at the presentation were; David Ewemie, Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, Colette Amaeshi , Marketing & Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings and Elvis Krivokuca, Product Director, Viarmor by Ultimus.

According to David Ewemie, the smart device which removes contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality has been deployed in about 64 countries around the world.

“Aura Air targets and disinfectants 99.9 percent of viruses, fungus, bacteria, mold and volatile organic compounds. It removes gas and captures 99.9 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns including allergens. And the best part is that it is clinically tested to kill 99.9 percent of Corona Virus indoors,” Ewemie further added.