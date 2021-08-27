Lagos traditional rulers on security, communal peace

The Lagos State government on Thursday called for the support of traditional rulers towards conflict resolution, communal peace and economic development of the state.

Wale Ahmed, the state commissioner for local government and community affairs, made the call at a retreat organised for monarchs in Lagos State, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Thursday.

According to Ahmed, it was expected that the traditional rulers would continue to be development catalysts, and mobilisers for policy implementation, monitoring and review of policy options.

Speaking in line with the theme of the retreat, “the role of traditional rulers in conflict resolution and fostering communal peace and economic development”, the commissioner said: “Your role which goes beyond being custodian of our tradition and culture can never be overlooked in the scheme of things, in a state like ours, where peaceful co-existence is paramount to its economic progress.

“Conflict resolution is a long-standing traditional engagement of our royal fathers. This has been passed from generation to generation and effectively replicated in our contemporary society.

“This role has contributed in no small measure to the peaceful co-existence among people of different backgrounds and beliefs in our state, resulting in remarkable economic progress for Lagos State. We thank you for this but still request that you do more, especially at this period of challenges and unprovoked aggression among people.”

He noted that it was expected that as opinion leaders, the monarchs would adequately educate people within their domains on what the government is doing, and how they can play their own part, to help the government to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“And as the closest to the grassroots, the constant interaction with them puts you at vantage position, to get the message across to them, and to get their support and cooperation for meaningful development.

“This is not optional, but our collective responsibility to strengthen our co-operation for communal peace and security. Retreat such as this is used to consolidate the interwoven synergy between the State and Traditional Rulers in greasing the wheel of progress of our dear state,” said Ahmed.

In his presentation, Akin Ibidapo-Obe, a professor of law and former dean of the faculty of law, University of Lagos, on “conflict management and conflict resolution technique, said the role of the obas and chiefs were mainly mediation and arbitration.

Speaking on behalf of other royal fathers, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu commended the government for prioritising the intellectual empowerment of traditional rulers in state which is evident in retreat. He appealed to the traditional rulers to commit themselves to playing their role to ensuring peace in their respective communities.