Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Banana Island building collapse, 25 rescued

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the circumstances that led to the collapse of a seven-storey building in the Banana Island neighborhood of Ikoyi area in the state.

The high-rise building which had been under construction for months collapsed suddenly with many workers inside at 4:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday night, said the governor had directed the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to conduct the probe.

He added that 25 people had been rescued from the wreckage by emergency responders with 16 victims currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, and Police Hospital in Falomo.

The statement read: “25 people were rescued from the site, which Lagos State Emergency Management Agency scanned with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life, and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble. A roll call has also been done by the site supervisors, with everyone accounted for.

“Of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, 16 with moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care. Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by the Lagos State Ambulance Services.

“Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations, and others, are on admission.

“At the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, there are five patients with more serious injuries.”