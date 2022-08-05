Sanwo-Olu appoints 7 new special advisers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday swore in seven new special advisers (SAs) to replace cabinet members who resigned to pursue their political aspirations in the 2023 general elections.

At the swearing in ceremony at State House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said there was a need to fill the vacant positions to support his administration’s effort at fulfilling its electoral promises to the people.

The governor thanked the outgone members for dedicated service while they served in the state’s executive council.

According to him, three of the seven SAs are returnee members who have been reappointed, while the four others are newcomers to the state executive council.

“I heartily welcome you to our very vibrant, energetic and diverse team. Indeed, the Lagos State cabinet is one of the most diverse anywhere in the country. You are among a small and privileged class of people whose ideas and decisions will go a long way in impacting the lives of millions of Lagosians, on a daily basis.

“Your appointment is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours. The role, as you might have imagined, is a demanding one, requiring intense levels of hard work and dedication,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that in the last lap of the administration’s first four-year mandate, it would consolidate on the work done since 2019, in the T.H.E.M.E.S. coverage areas.

He said that their appointment must not be seen as an opportunity for self-service, adding that they ought to imbibe the culture of transparency, accountability, fairness and value for money while discharging the responsibilities assigned to them.

Sanwo-Olu charged them to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership, as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness desired for the state.

Some of the new cabinet members are Aderemi Adebowale – special adviser on civic engagement; Olajide Babatunde – special adviser E-GIS and planning matters, and Toke Benson-Awoyinka – special adviser on housing.