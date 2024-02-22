Sanwo-Olu announces 2 days ‘work from home’ for Lagos’ civil servants

…unveils free food, medication other juicy relief package for residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a series of interventions aimed at providing relief and comfort to the populace.

He made this disclosure during a live broadcast addressing the citizens, a bid to ease pains and pressure faced by Lagosians amid the current economic and health crises.

Chief among these measures is the introduction of a hybrid work model for civil servants in the state, wherein employees will work from the office three times a week and remotely for the remaining two days.

During a live broadcast addressing the citizens, Governor Sanwo-Olu articulated the rationale behind the decision: “We are seeking to achieve a process where people will slow down, reducing the pressure from the work environment. We don’t want a tired public workforce; let them be able to work remotely.”

The governor emphasized that the initiative aims to enhance efficiency while easing the burden of commuting and economic pressure on workers. He assured that government services will not be disrupted, with the schedule carefully calibrated to ensure continuity.

Read also: Lagos Red Line Rail project from Agbado to Otto ready for commissioning – Sanwo-Olu

“We have a lot of online technology that can handle some of the responsibilities that they are doing, and Lagos state has such resources,” he added.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu extended his assurances to pensioners, emphasizing the government’s commitment to prioritizing their well-being. In his words, “Lagos is the first to ensure that only pensioners who retired in 2023 are awaiting full payment; everyone else has been cleared. We recognize the vital contribution of our pensioners and affirm our commitment to addressing their financial needs promptly and plans are on-going to clear those outstanding.”

Regarding transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a 25 percent reduction in public transportation fares effective immediately. This reduction applies to all modes of public transport, including BRT, trains, and ferry services, in collaboration with various transport unions.

Addressing food insecurity, the governor disclosed plans for comprehensive food palliatives to reach vulnerable households across the state. Over 100 trailers of essential food items, including rice, garri, and beans, are expected to be distributed to 300,000 households. Additionally, Sunday markets will be established in 42 markets offering staple foods at reduced prices with a 25 percent rebate but purchases capped at N25,000.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu presents N3.1bn to 1,013 retirees

“We are also introducing the ‘soup bowl’ initiative, akin to the soup kitchens implemented during the lockdown, to provide daily meals to residents in need across every local government area for the next 60 days,” Governor Sanwo-Olu explained.

Turning to healthcare, the governor announced significant initiatives aimed at improving access and reducing the financial burden on citizens. All 31 general hospitals in Lagos will offer free child delivery services, including both normal and caesarean births. Furthermore, the cost of essential drugs for conditions like hypertension and diabetes will be reduced, with rebates available at healthcare facilities. Additionally, health missions will be conducted across six health districts, providing free medications and health checks to thousands.

In the education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged to eliminate the requirement for parents to provide evidence of tax payment, thereby removing a significant barrier to accessing education for many families.

As the state navigates through challenging times, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to implementing measures that prioritize the welfare of Lagosians. “We will continue to innovate and implement policies that alleviate the hardships faced by our people,” he affirmed.