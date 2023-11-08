Sanofi plots exit as Nigeria operation lose grip of margins

French pharmaceutical multinational, Sanofi has begun to plot its exit from Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, in a process analyst link to the persistent loss of grip on profit margins.

The company announced it has appointed a third-party distributor to solely handle its commercial portfolio of medicines from February 2024 on Wednesday.

Folake Odediran, Sanofi general manager (General Medicines) and country lead, said “This strategic move is driven by our commitment to continually improve access to our medicines and to better serve our patients and the Nigerian health system”.

However, analysts say the move signals a consequence of the troubles foreign-owned businesses are facing with foreign exchange-related losses.

Oluwafemi Olaleye, head of Health Banking at FSDH Merchant Bank said Sanofi’s decision is not due to the recent naira devaluation as many companies have planned to exit as far back as three years ago.

Read also: Sanofi Admits Five in its Internship programme

For instance, GSK, a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, already had a third-party manufacturing deal with Fidson as far back as 2020 which was only consummated in practice last year.

“GSK and Sanofi are making purely business decisions in a bid to drive efficiency of their balance sheet. There is no point operating in an economy where your margins will continually be eroded,” Olaleye told BusinessDay.

In 2019, May & Baker Nigeria announced a contract manufacturing agreement to produce four brands from Sanofi, a deal the management labelled as an effort to increase the local production of drugs and boost Nigeria’s drug self-sufficiency.

The deal led May & Baker to use Sanofi’s facilities to produce flagyl tablets and suspension and tarivid tablets, anti-infective medicines and malareich tablets- an anti-malaria drug, May & Baker said in a note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Read also: Private Health Alliance, Sanofi team up to assess Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

By then, the revenue of May & Baker slowed by 9.57 percent to N5.9 billion in the nine months to September 30, 2019.

The company noted an improvement in its beverage segment while the pharmaceuticals segment noted a decline, with its food business dormant in the period.

It also saw a sharp drop in sales weighing on gross profit which fell by 9.36 percent.

Hitherto, Sanofi does both manufacturing and importation of drugs in Nigeria.

The company has a manufacturing plant in Lagos, which produces a range of essential medicines, including anti-malarial, antibiotics, and vaccines.

Read also: Delta State, Sanofi commission diabetes, hypertension clinics

Sanofi also imports drugs from its other manufacturing facilities around the world to supplement local production.

Globally, the company has about 4.8 billion units of medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products produced annually under it.

It invests about one billion euros annually in modernizing and digitizing its manufacturing and supply network across 170 countries served by its distribution operations.

In the US for instance, the French drug maker secured an agreement of up to $2.1 billion to supply the U.S. federal government with 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in 2020.