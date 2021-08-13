Sanofi Admits Five in its Internship programme

Global biopharmaceutical healthcare company, Sanofi, has unveiled its first set of interns under the Sanofi JOY (Journey, Opportunities and You) internship program. The JOY program is tailored towards identifying young talents and honing their skills set to boost career growth in diverse fields through practical training and mentorship.

Over 300 applicants from Nigeria and Ghana participated in the selection process. The following top-5 performers have emerged winners have met the qualification criteria:

Ucheaga James (University of Port Harcourt), Onyekanihu Amarachi Jane (University of Port Harcourt), Udo Aniekeme (University of Uyo), Akinmuleye Temiwunmi (University of Ibadan) and Keshiro Mopelola (University of Ibadan) will be exposed to 12 months of internship in a fast-paced multinational environment where they have opportunities to work on innovative projects and collaborate with people across other jurisdictions with employment opportunities.

While commenting on the initiative, Bukola Aguddah, Head Human Resources, Sanofi Aventis-Nigeria Limited said: “We are always transforming at Sanofi, creating opportunities where people can discover themselves and contribute positively to economic growth. I am extremely proud of our pioneering interns who are with us on this inspiring journey. We remain committed to supporting them in their career ambitions through structured learning and mentoring”

The interns will undergo 12 months of learning during which they will work on innovative projects and collaborate across multi-cultural teams.

Sanofi JOY will run annually as a career-building platform for young graduates. Interns stand a chance for employment based on performance and availability of openings.