TeamApt, a payment infrastructure and financial services provider, is looking to address the inequality in gender representation in the tech with the launch of a women internship programme. A survey of 93 technology firms conducted in 2020 by the ONE Campaign and the Centre for Global Development, found that only about 30 percent of tech…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login