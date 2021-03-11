Rubbin’ Minds series launches special edition to mark International Women’s Month

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Month, one of Nigeria’s leading talk show, Rubbin’ Minds, unveiled a special series powered by Lipton.

The special edition which kicked off on March 7 is co-hosted by lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Nigerian television personality, Bolanle Olukanni.

“The special edition of Rubbin’ Minds for March will focus on the power of women and spotlight women who have chosen to challenge norms,” the Producer, Seun Oluyemi said, adding that International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the milestones women have attained in social, economic, cultural and political achievements and Rubbin’ Minds, with Lipton is raising a mug to these women.

According to the organisers, the series will showcase and celebrate powerful and successful women who overcame personal, professional, even national obstacles to get to where they are, and in so doing are positioned to motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the women in Nigeria and the African continent by extension.

The co-hosts will bring forces together to put a spotlight on women’s issues in Nigeria.

Rubbin’ Minds is Y! Productions’ longest-running original show aired on terrestrial networks and digital channels.

The show is formatted to focus on real-time storytelling framed by trending topics and conversations. Y! Women women-focused weekly special episode of Rubbin’ Minds which will air on Channels TV in celebration of International Women’s Month starting from Sunday, 8th of March 2020.