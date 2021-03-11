IWD 2021: AFRIMA advocates better pay for women in culture sector

The African Music Awards (AFRIMA), an innovative awards platform that rewards excellence in the African music industry, has advocated for better payment plans for women in the Nigerian culture industry.

This comes in solidarity with the United Nations International Women’s Day 2021(IWD 2021) themed as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World” and the offshoot #ChooseToChallenge campaign on March 8, 2021.

IWD 2021 turns the spotlight on the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in creating and sustaining the fight against COVID-19, their roles in shaping an equal future in the recovery from the pandemic while highlighting the underlying structural gender gaps that still exist.

“At the very inception of the African music industry culture, women had always been at the forefront. However, we are grossly underpaid and underrepresented. In order to break barriers, women are creating them own paths in the industry by starting their own companies and taking on more executive roles,” said Hadja Kobele Keita, the music executive and member of the International Jury of AFRIMA for the Diaspora in North Africa, while delivering her opening remarks.

Read Also: IWD2021: Africa’s billionaires are not women

She also added that what gives hope for the future of women, particularly in the African music industry, is the fact that organizations like AFRIMA are committed to pushing the agenda of empowering women in a society that tries to suppress their creativity.

Similarly, Mike Dada, the president and executive producer, AFRIMA, reaffirmed the commitment of the awards to being a contributor to sustainable and impactful conversations that push for an integrated and peaceful continent as well as for socio-economic growth for all Africans, equality for women and ending the violence against women.

“The IWD 2021 #ChoosetoChallenge campaign is complementary to one of our awards objectives of retelling the story of Africa from the perspective of our unique cultural heritage and creativity. AFRIMA emphasizes the importance of fair representation and women constitute an integral and important part of that. The fight for equality is our fight, and everyone’s fight,” Dada further added.

COVID-19 struck the world in December 2019 and distorted the dynamics of human relations. The pandemic revealed the institutional gaps in society and amplified the need to create systems, safe spaces and opportunities for women, and also brought to fore the increasing importance of women representation in decision-making processes across all levels.

AFRIMA understands the importance of representation in the music and culture industry of Africa and remains committed to using its platform and network to promote gender balance, women empowerment and inclusiveness. Part of the awards’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiative campaigns geared towards promoting girl child empowerment for leadership roles through education have been held in countries such as Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria.

The continental awards project has also partnered with global advocacy institutions such as the ONE Campaign to promote and support female empowerment efforts. The 2021 edition of the awards will not only celebrate the diverse talents and rich culture that is unique to Africa but likewise honour the victims and survivors of the pandemic era currently facing the world.