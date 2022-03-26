Samsung Nigeria holds products, technical workshop for partners

Determined to help its partners to achieve their set targets on sales and after sales services, Samsung Nigeria said it has organised a product and technical workshop for its partners in Nigeria.

According to the company, the product and technical workshop was organised for Samsung’s range of air conditioners.

Abiodun Ayobami Ajeigbe, business manager, Systems Air Conditioning of Samsung, said the workshop will hold quarterly to help partners achieve their goals in area of sales and after sales service delivery to customers.

According to Ajeigbe, it has become very important for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung to train their partners regularly in areas that pertain to both business and customers.

Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, director of consumer electronics, Samsung Nigeria, said the company and its distribution partners are key to the survival of the business.

According to her, Samsung regularly improves on its product models which make it pertinent for the company to have sessions with its partners to educate them on the changes made to products so as to enable them remain effective and efficient when dealing with customers’ after sales queries.

Chika Nnadozie, marketing lead, Samsung Nigeria said, “We are very passionate about our partners because they interface with the final customers and it is essential we organise these sessions to know what their challenges are, how they are faring, give them insights into our innovations and generally build their capacity in order to be more effective and achieve their goals and objectives.”

Gagandeep Lakhanpal, managing director, Pygar Group, said he always look forward to such sessions because it supports him and enables him fulfill his mandate in business.

“A lot is taught to help us strategise appropriately in order to satisfy our customers and ultimately remain in business,” Lakhanpal said.

Samsung Nigeria Consumer Electronics division is saddled with the responsibility of pioneering and creating world-class electronics such as bespoke refrigerators, QLED televisions, air conditioners and washing machines in order to continuously redefine the living space of its consumers.