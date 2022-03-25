Samsung partners Access Bank to offer financing options for Galaxy S22 Series phones

Determined to make its revolutionary mobile device Galaxy S22 Series more accessible to customers, Samsung Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with Access Bank to provide financing options for salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with the bank.

Based on this partnership, Samsung will be supporting Access bank salaried customers with a 50 percent reduced interest rate on loan, lowering the rate to 13.5 percent per annum and approximately 1.1 percent monthly.

The loan is expected to be paid back in full to the bank by customers in 12 months and it does not require down payment or equity contribution.

Victor Etuokwu, executive director, Access Bank, said the partnership has made owning of the Galaxy S22 series easy for all salaried customers, who only need to log on to ‘QuickBucks’ to request for a loan needed to purchase Samsung Galaxy S22 Series of their choice.

Etuokwu said the company is thrilled to have gone into partnership with Samsung Nigeria in order to give more Nigerians the access to own the new Galaxy S22 Series.

Joy Tim-Ayoola, head of Retail, Samsung Nigeria, said Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country.

According to Tim-Ayoola, the company entered into partnership with Access Bank and Slot Systems to give customers the amazing opportunity to own any model of Galaxy S22 series.

On his part, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, managing director of Slot Systems, who said the partnership with Samsung is a welcome development, disclosed that customer service is at the heart of Slot Systems.

He said that Slot Systems is fully behind this partnership, and will work with both organisations to achieve success.

QuickBucks is an app of Access Bank that is downloadable on Google Play store for android phone users like Samsung. It is through this app that salaried customers can request a loan and purchase the new Galaxy S22 seamlessly. Customers can also choose any of the available Galaxy S22 devices, complete the application and pick up device at any Slot store closest to them.

Recall that Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and Galaxy S22 at the unpacked event last month. This ground-breaking addition to the S Series features has premium camera features like Nightography, long-lasting battery, innovative and safe ways to share everything the Galaxy devices are known for in order to make mobile experiences better and epic.