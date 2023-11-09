Sam Mbakwe International Airport Owerri shuts down

The face off between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Imo State Government under the leadership of governor Hope Uzodinma has taken a new dimension as the trade unions in the aviation sector have directed the withdrawal of all flights to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Imo State.

As a result, there have been no flights going out or landing at the airport. The airport road from Aba road through Umuowa to Umuohiagu which used to be very busy is now a shadow of itself, our reporter observed.

This directive of the labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), is consequent on the last week’s maltreatment and brutalisation of Joe Ajaero , President of the NLC in Owerri.

The aviation unions- the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), said this in a joint statement by their general secretaries, including comrades Ocheme Aba, NUATE; France Akinjole, ATSSSAN; Abdul Rasaq Saidu, ANAP and Umoh Ofonime, NAAPE.

“Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the government over the matter; and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the above named unions, being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight of 08/11/2023 (today).

“In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide”, the statement stated.