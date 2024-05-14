Family of 14 year old Nigerian school Daniel Anjorin to move home following ‘trauma’ of his killing in London

Daniel Anjorin’s funeral is to be held on Friday, his family announced, as they revealed plans to move home following the “trauma” of his brutal killing.

The 14-year-old was knifed to death in Hainault, east London, as he made his way to school on the morning of April 30, by a man on a violent rampage armed with a sword.

As London reeled from the shocking attack, a public fundraiser raised more than £150,000 for his grief-stricken family.

In an update on the Gofundme page on Tuesday morning, his parents spoke of the impact Daniel’s death and said they plan to relocate.

“In the wake of our son Daniel’s tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family,” they wrote. “We deeply appreciate your generous donation.

“Daniel’s funeral will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“Due to the trauma of Daniel’s death particularly on his siblings we have decided to use the donation provided towards establishing a new family home.

“This home will not only provide a place of solace and gathering for our family but will also stand as a lasting tribute to Daniel’s legacy.”

Details of Daniel’s funeral were not given in the post.

Four other people, including two police officers, were injured in the attack that saw Daniel killed.Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, has been charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at the Old Bailey earlier this month.

It is alleged that Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on April 30, hitting a member of the public, Donato Iwule.

A court was told on May 2 that Monzo then got out of the van, said he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court that 15 minutes later it is alleged Monzo broke into a nearby home where Henry De Los Rios Polania and his partner were asleep with their four-year-old daughter.He went into the bedroom and attacked Mr De Los Rios Polania, shouting about believing in God and causing injuries to his neck and arm, it is alleged.

Monzo is accused of then running up behind Daniel and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived and tried to help the teenager, when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and they chased him.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told that he jumped out at Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground.

He is also accused of injuring a second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell.

Monzo has been charged with attempting to murder Mr Iwule and PC Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Daniel was a pupil at Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green – the same school Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar had attended before university.

In a statement, the school paid tribute to Daniel’s “positive nature and gentle character” and said it was “devastated” by his feath.

“This has left us in profound shock and sorrow,” said the school.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits. His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

Daniel’s family previously told how they were struggling to come to terms with “what has happened to him and that he will never come home”.

“Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone,” they said.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”