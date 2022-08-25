SAHCO reaffirms its continuous support for NDLEA on war against drugs

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has declared its continuous support to The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria’s fight against peddling of controlled substances.

Basil Agboarumi, the managing director/CEO of SAHCO, stated that SAHCO boasts of well-trained staff that are equipped to know what to look out for according to world best practices before accepting cargo.

Agboarumi added that staff are also trained to cooperate with government’s agencies like the NDLEA assigned to SAHCO’s Import and Export warehouses.

He also reiterated that SAHCO, which is a major gateway to import and export in Nigeria, has one of the best warehouses in West Africa and these warehouses are customs bonded.

The warehouses which are built with the latest technology are constructed with the customers’ best interest at heart and also for the purpose of maintaining our clients’ trust by ensuring that clients of questionable businesses are not allowed to use SAHCO’s warehouses as gateways for their nefarious activities.

He emphasized that SAHCO has a campaign titled ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ where all staff are trained to always call attention to unscrupulous activities and crooked acts.

He stressed that SAHCO has a long-time commitment to support Government’s agencies that are stationed at every point where SAHCO conducts businesses by giving them unhindered access to every nook and crannies of both import and export warehouses, providing the necessary scanning machines and other screening technologies to support NDLEA and other Government agencies operations.