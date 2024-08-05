Russia disassociates from Nigerian protesters displaying flags

The Russian Federation has officially distanced itself from recent protests in Nigeria, where demonstrators displayed Russian flags and other symbols to express their discontent with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The protests, part of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance movement, began sweeping across Nigerian cities on August 1, enters it’s day five on Monday.

In a statement released by the Russian Embassy in Abuja categorically denied any involvement in the use of these symbols.

The embassy emphasised that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations.

The statement further clarified that the presence of Russian flags among the protesters was a personal choice by individuals and did not represent any official stance or policy of the Russian government.

The embassy reiterated its respect for Nigerian democracy and acknowledged that peaceful demonstrations, in line with Nigerian law, are a legitimate expression of democratic values.

However, it condemned any potential violence or disruptions resulting from these protests.

The reasons behind the use of Russian flags by protesters, particularly in Kano and Kaduna States, remain unclear.

However, speculation suggested a connection to Russia’s reported support of the military junta in neighbouring Niger Republic following the recent coup that ousted the democratic government of Mohamed Bazoum.

The Russian Embassy’s statement aims to quell any speculation about Russian involvement and reaffirm the country’s stance on non-interference in foreign domestic matters.

As the #EndBadGovernance protests continue, the situation in Nigeria has remained a focal point for both domestic and international observers.

The statement reads in full:

The statement of the Russian Embassy in Nigeria for the Media regarding the use of the official symbols of the Russian Federation by protesters

The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

As always, we emphasise that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria.

These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.