Protests: Hoisting foreign flags in Nigeria is a treasonable offense – Security Council

…Condemns push for change of government

The National Security Council in Monday warned promoters of ongoing protests against hoisting of foreign flags, describing the act as treasonable offense.

The Council which met in Abuja on Monday to review the ongoing nationwide protests, said perpetrators of the act will be prosecuted, adding that it will not allow any push for change of government.

The Chief of Defence Staff CDS, Christopher Musa, a four Star General, while briefing State House Journalists after the security Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, also stressed that flying those flags amount to breach of the nation’s Sovereignty.

Musa who revealed that the security Chiefs used the opportunity to brief ” Mr President on the situation on ground” added that the security operatives are ready to defend the nation against any threats to democracy.

“You know that since the riot started all the security agencies are on ground you can see all of us together.

The meeting came on the heels of revelations that the protests have escalated in some states, including Kano and Kaduna, where private properties are also reported to be looted by some rampaging youths.

Musa noted that the protests which was Initially peaceful, has degenerated into looting and destruction of properties.

“When the riot started they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.

“We can see clearly what has happened since it commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“Besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual”

Speaking on demands for coup by some protesters in Kano, the CDS noted that Nigeria is a sovereign nation under democracy, adding that the security agencies have the mandate to defend democracy

“Talking on the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation, Nigeria is a democratic nation all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for democracy is what will continue to defend.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones sponsoring them.

“Those who are pushing them, because you know, the flags were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.”

The Council said the ” President gave a clear instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

He assured that the security agencies are working together to defend democracy

“We are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.

Speaking on the allegations of security agencies have joined the protesters in looting, the CDS debunked the claims

“No. I think it has been cleared, I think it was also a misconception. They actually have seen those things and they wanted to clear them away from that are and that’s what was done.

We have investigated thoroughly, the Chief of army Staff is here. we have investigated thoroughly and there is nothing like such no member of the Armed Forces fall into doing that. And he’s very clear.

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria,

” Nigeria is a sovereignty and that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that. And those ones who have done that will go in for it, and they will to be prosecuted.

“I’m sure you have seen them on TV so the TV will show because that is enough for you to see.”