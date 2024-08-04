Plateau protesters suspend demonstration, disassociate from non-Nigerian flags

The Jos End Bad Governance Protest 2024 coalition has announced the suspension of their protest for two days, effective immediately, to allow for dialogue with relevant authorities.

This decision came after the President’s speech on Sunday, which expressed willingness to engage in discussions.

Enoch Vilret, spokesperson for the coalition, who stated this at a press conference on Sunday in Jos, said that the suspension is a testament to their commitment to peaceful advocacy and their desire for constructive dialogue.

However, he warned that if dialogues do not occur within the stipulated time, the protests will resume.

“The Jos End Bad Governance Protest 2024 coalition announces the suspension of our protest for two days, effective immediately from today to Tuesday 6th August 2024.

“This decision has been made to allow for dialogue with relevant authorities as stated by the President of the Federation in his speech today. “We remain committed to our cause and are hopeful that this period will facilitate constructive discussions. Should these dialogues not occur within the stipulated time, we will resume our peaceful protests.”

The coalition also disassociated themselves from any group of protesters carrying non-Nigerian flags, particularly the Russian flag.

Vilret emphasised that such actions are not representative of their movement and urged security forces to arrest individuals engaging in this behavior.

Furthermore, the coalition condemned potential looting and vandalism, stating that their movement is dedicated to peaceful advocacy. They called on security forces to arrest anyone found engaging in such activities.

Vilret clarified that the coalition is not the organiser of the protest but rather leaders who have stepped in to coordinate and ensure peaceful and orderly demonstrations.

“The coalition’s primary aim is to guide and support the voices of fellow citizens in a responsible and constructive manner.”

They urged all Nigerians and the people of Plateau State to continue to be law-abiding and to hold onto the hope that Nigeria will be great again.

Vilret expressed the coalition’s commitment to positive change and belief in achieving a better future for Nigeria through collective effort and peaceful advocacy.

BusinessDay reports that the suspension of the protest is seen as a positive step towards finding solutions to the country’s challenges. However, the coalition’s warning to resume protests if dialogues do not occur within the stipulated time highlights their determination to push for change, analysts say.