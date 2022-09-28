Runsewe bags cultural award

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has been named the African Cultural Ambassador of the Decade.

While presenting the award on Monday, Ms Julie Donli, President, Roost Foundation, organisers of The African NGO and International Tourists Donor Organisation Festival (ANGO), described Runsewe as a worthy recipient.

Donli said Runsewe was highly rated for his philanthropic and humanitarian activities which had impacted positively on many lives in Nigeria.

She said that through the festival, ANGO would offer a platform for all NGOs, international donor organisations and other relevant stakeholders to relay their success stories.

According to her, they will dialogue on the need to impact on people’s lives, promote humanitarian services and match organisations with potential donors.

She said the African NGO and the International Donor Organisation Festival were also aimed at celebrating the ingenuity of African NGOs and international donor groups.

According to Donli, these are organisations which had contributed immensely to the growth and development of different sectors in African countries.

Responding, Runsewe expressed appreciation to the organisers of the festival for the award.

He said that he was passionate about the Nigerian project and always willing to contribute his quota for the socio- economic development of the nation through arts and culture.

Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, said he was particularly touched by the slogan of the organisation which is “Together, serving Humanity”.

According to him, the NGOs and international donor organisations have silently impacted positively on many Nigerians in the areas of education and health.

“The time to celebrate and encourage the NGOs and donor organisations has come, we should join hands with the Roost Foundation to make history,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to hold on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Ladi Kwali hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.