Wizkid rakes 5 as BNXN wins next rated at 15th Headies awards, Full list

Afrobeats singer Wizkid picked the most wins at Afrobeats biggest night held at Atlanta Georgia in the United States. The singer took home Best R&B single, Best Collaboration, Song Of The Year for his global acclaimed song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, and Album of the year for the parent Album ‘Made in Lagos’.

This takes Wizkid to 20 wins making him the artist with the most wins at what is now referred to as the global awards for Afribeats music.

The 15th Headies awards also witnessed BNXN formerly known as Buju, win the coveted next-rated award category, taking home a brand new Bentley. The singer dedicated the award to God, his musical team, his girlfriend, and his late mum, who died due to breast cancer.

Rookie Of The Year

AV

Fave. WINNER

Magixx

Ugoccie

Best Recording Of The Year

“Celebrate Me” – Patoranking WINNER

“Essence” – Wizkid Ft Tems

“Joy” – Falana

“Loving Is Harder” – Johnny Drille

“Meji Meji” – Brymo

“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage Ft Brandy

Producer Of The Year

Sarz — “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz). WINNER

Beats By Jayy – “Golden” (A-Q)

Blaise Beatz – “Sinner” (Adekunle Gold Feat. Lucky Daye)

Niphkeys – “Feel Good” (Mohbad)

P Priime – “Ozumba Mbadiwe” (Reekado Banks)

Pheelz – “High” (Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido)

Best R&B single

“Baby Riddim” – Fave

“Beggie Beggie” – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay

“Essence” – Wizkid Feat. Tems. WINNER

“Running (To You)” – Chike Feat. Simi

“Promise” – Niniola

“Sinner” – Adekunle Gold Feat. Luck Daye

Songwriter Of The Year

Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”. WINNER

Ajebo Hustlers – “Loyalty”

Brymo – “Meji Meji”

Falana – “Joy”

Fireboy Dml – “Peru”

Omah Lay – “Understand”

Best Alternative Song

“Doings” – Flavour WINNER

“Free Your Mind” – Made Kuti

“Gonto” – Ibejii

“Hustle” – Basketmouth, The Cavemen, Bez, Dice Ailes

“Meji Meji” – Brymo

“Selense” – The Cavemen

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – “Toxic”

Liya – “Alari”

Niniola – “6th Heaven”

Simi – “Running (To You)”

Tems – “Essence”

Waje – “Last Time”. WINNER

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Brymo – “Meji Meji”

Johnny Drille – “Loving Is Harder”

Oxlade – “Ojuju”. WINNER

Ric Hassani – “When I’m Gone”

Tay Iwar – “Peaking”

Best Music Video

.“Champion” – (Fireboy Dml Feat. D Smoke) Directed By Tg Omori. WINNER

“Ginger” – (Wizkid Feat. Burna Boy) Directed By Meji Alabi

“Roju” – (Chike) Directed By Pink

“Rain” – (Yemi Alade Feat. Mzansi Youth Choir) Directed By Ovie Etseyatse

“Bling” – (Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn) Directed By Tg Omori

“Running” – (Ladipoe Feat. Fireboy Dml) Directed By Director K

Best Collaboration

“Beggie Beggie” – Ayra Starr Feat. Ckay

“Bling” – Blaqbonez Feat. Amaarae & Bnxn

“Early Momo” – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA

“Essence” – Wizkid Feat. Tems. WINNER

“Feeling” – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn

“Running (To You)” – Chike Feat. Simi

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Bella Shmurda – “Cash App” Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln

Rexxie & Mohbad – “Kpk”

Mohbad – “Feel Good”

Naira Marley – “Koleyewon”

Nektunez & Goya Menor – “Ameno Amapiano (Remix)”. WINNER

Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – “Zazoo Zehh”

Best Afrobeats Single Of The Year

“Bloody Samaritan” – Ayra Starr

“Bounce” – Ruger

“High” – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido

“Monalisa” – Lojay & Sarz

“Ozumba Mbadiwe” – Reekado Banks

“Peru” – Fireboy Dml. WINNER

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan”. WINNER

Fireboy – “Peru” ( @Fireboydml )

Joeboy – “Sip”

Lojay & Sarz – “Monalisa”

Nektunez & Goya Menor – “Ameno Amapiano (Remix)”

Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – “Infinity”

Rema – “Soundgasm”

Wizkid Feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best West African Artiste Of The Year

Amaarae (Ghana)

Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Gyakie (Ghana). WINNER

Kidi (Ghana)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania). WINNER

Essy Kenzo (Uganda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Maddy (Rwanda)

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste Of the Year

Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia)

Elgrandetoto (Morocco)

Latifah (Tunisia). WINNER

Manual (Morocco)

Muhammad Ramadan (Egypt)

Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Dj Tarico (Mozambique)

Elaine (South Africa)

Focalistic (South Africa). WINNER

Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Best Afrobeats Album

“19 And Dangerous” – Ayra Starr

“A Better Time” – Davido

“Barnabas” – Kizz Daniel

“Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” – Wizkid. WINNER

“Kpos Lifestyle” – Ajebo Hustlers

“Wondaland” – Teni

Best Reggae & Dancehall Album

“Gratitude” – Timaya

“Love Is War” – Prettyboy D-O

“Rainbow Riddim” – Shank

“Three” – Patoranking. WINNER

“Yaadman Kingsize” – Yung L

Best R&B Album

“Before We Fall Asleep” – Johnny Drille

“If Orange Was A Place” – Tems. WINNER

“Love Deep High Life” – Omawumi

“Rising” – Falana

“The Prince I Became” – Ric Hassani

“Water And Garri” – Tiwa Savage

Best Alternative Album

“9: Esan” – Brymo

“Intermission” – Ibejii. WINNER

“Legacy +” – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

“Love And Highlife” – The Cavemen

“P.S. Thank You For Waiting” – Wavy The Creator

“Yabasi” – Basketmouth

Best Rap Album

“Carpe Diem” – Olamide. WINNER

“Clone Wars Vol. 5 – The Algorhythm” – Show Dem Camp

“Golden” – A-Q

“Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0” – Idowest

“Providence” – Ladipoe

“Sex Over Love” – Blaqbonez

Album Of The Year

“9: Esan” – Brymo

“19 & Dangerous” – Ayra Starr

“Carpe Diem” – Olamide

“Legacy +” – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

“Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” – Wizkid. WINNER

“Yabasi” – Basketmouth

Song Of The Year

“Celebrate Me” – Patoranking

“Doings” – Flavour Feat. Phyno

“Essence” – Wizkid Feat. Tems. WINNER

“High” – Adekunle Gold Feat. Davido

“Monalisa” – Lojay & Sarz

“Peru” – Fireboy Dml

Best Male Artiste

Adekunle Gold

Burna Boy. WINNER

Davido

Flavour

Olamide

Wizkid

Next Rated

Ayra Starr

Bnxn. WINNER

Lojay

Ruger

Zinoleesky

African Artiste Of The Year

Black Coffee (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria). WINNER

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

Soolking (Algeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (Mali )

Lyricist On The Roll

A-Q – “The Last Cypher”. WINNER

Blaqbonez – “The Last Cypher”

Jesse Jagz – “Vipers”

Ladipoe – “Providence”

Payper Corleone – “In Don We Trust”

Vector – “Crown Of Clay”

Humanitarian Award Of The Year

2face Idibia

Ruggedman

Davido. WINNER

Don Jazzy

East Central African Artiste Of The Year

Calema (Sao Tome & Principe)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Dadju (Dr Congo)

Fally Ipupa (Dr Congo)

Innoss’b (Dr Congo). WINNER

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Rap Single

“Breathe” – A-Q Feat Chike

“Crown Of Clay” – Vector & Mi Abaga Feat. Pheelz

“Early Momo” – Vector Feat. Goodgirl LA

“Feeling” – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn. WINNER

“Tycoon” – Show Dem Camp – Feat. Reminisce & Mojo

“Loading” – Olamide Feat Bad Boy Timz

Headies Special Recognition Award Winners:

Sunday Are

Bose Ogulu

Efe Omorogbe

D’Banj

Hall of fame — Angelique Kidjo

Digital Artiste of the year— Davido

Best Inspirational Single — “cultural praise” – KCEE & Okwesili Eze group