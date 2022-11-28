Ruling house petitions Akeredolu over delay in installation of Ondo monarch

The Abibiri Royal Lineage of the Osolo of Isolo Chieftaincy in Ondo state has petitioned the state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over continuous delay to kick start the process of filling the vacant stool of the Osolo of Isolo in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The petition which was written by the Head of the family, Oluwatimilehin Rufus and former Regent, Abisoye Oluwatuyi, through their counsel, Sola Ebiseeni, however, urged the state government to put machinery in motion to fill the vacant stool in accordance with the customary law of the Chieftaincy, which stated that all sons of the Osolo dynasty and the male lineage only are eligible to contest whenever the stool becomes vacant.

Recall that the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, had appointed a High Chief for the community, Edward Adewole through a letter dated June 4, 2018. But the Abibiri Royal Lineage of the Osolo of Isolo said the Deji of Akure cannot appoint a monarch for them.

In a letter dated November 17, 2022, which was written to the office of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is in charge of the Chieftaincy affairs in the state and made a copy available to journalists on Monday in Akure, noted that “the last Osolo of Isolo to occupy the stool was the Oba Olukayode Oluwatuyi who joined his ancestors on Sept. 2, 2013, and in consonance with customs, his daughter Princess Adebusola Abisoye Oluwatuyi was appointed as Regent on the throne.

“The regent, in 2015 on behalf of the Isolo community submitted a memorandum to Justice CET Ajama Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy matters, seeking that the Osolo chieftaincy maintained its position as a recognised Chieftaincy and be upgraded to the status of grade ‘B’ Oba.

“As contained in Vol. 1, pages 120-121 of its report, the said Ajama commission recommended that “the Osolo of Isolo Chieftaincy deserved to maintain its position as a recognised Oba”.

“The regent also reiterated the request in a letter dated 15th November 2017 to the Ajama chieftaincy review committee.”

The petition added that the Osolo of Isolo stool, like its counterpart, Iralepo of Isikan, faced untold assault from Deji of Akure, administratively and Judicially, which the last traditional ruler successfully dealt with, with the support of the Osolo kingmakers.

“The irresistible conclusion from the foregoing is that the Osolo throne is vacant and being a recognised Chieftaincy without a declaration, the vacancy can only be filled in accordance with Customary law as dictated by section 47 if the Chiefs law of Ondo State. The said customary law makes all sons of the Osolo dynasty and of the male lineage only eligible to contest.

“Our client does hereby appeal to Government to set machinery in motion by inviting interested princes of the Isolo dynasty to present themselves before the kingmakers for the appointment, the said kingmakers having been appointed and in office before the demise of Oba Olukayode Oluwatuyi aforesaid.

“Our clients wish to state that the position expressed herein was the same applied by the government to Iralepo of Isinkan in similar circumstances which have engendered peace and solidarity amongst the Isinkan community and people.”