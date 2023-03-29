Rule of law: National Anti-Corruption Conference asks Buhari to protect his legacy, sack Bawa

Nigerians across various sectors have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, in the few days left for his administration, strive to leave a legacy of a functional system where there is respect for the rule of law.

Delegates from 158 Anti-Corruption Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations, faith-based groups, youth and community-based organisations, who gathered in Abuja at a one-day national conference recently, said Buhari’s anti-corruption efforts will be assessed by the conduct of key officials, especially those saddled with the responsibility of taming corruption in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun-Alli, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, and presentations from other speakers, the Conference adopted a communique, which specifically expressed concern that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa had allegedly become a cesspool of internal corruption, among other diverse issues.

The communique said, in line with genuine concerns among informed Nigerians, “Conference restates that a convict, as Bawa is seen to be currently, according to the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, which has not been vacated, cannot continue to preside over an important law enforcement agency like the EFCC established to fight corruption.”

“Conference expressed gross dissatisfaction with the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria which in the last three months has crippled economic activities and put Nigerians under unprecedented and untold hardship due to the scarcity of the local currency as well as the incessant failure of the online banking system,” the communique read in part, adding that there must be consequences for the needless hardship Nigerians were made to contend with in the face of a policy that was not well thought out.

On anti-corruption efforts, the communique said, “Corruption undermines growth, erodes trust in governments, fuels support for extremism, and hinders the fight against poverty and inequality. Therefore, we as Nigerians, have a responsibility to prevent, detect and expose any form of corruption. In fighting corruption, we cannot, but also be mindful of the dictates of our laws, as a country under a democracy.

Furthermore, the organisations demanded that states and other tiers of government must set up genuine machinery towards cooperating and consolidating the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the various security challenges presently facing the country.

They admonished the incoming administration to work hard to ensure that Nigerians remain united in peace and justice to all.