Civil defence corps partners ICPC in Ondo to fight against corruption

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command has reiterated its readiness to partner Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the fight against corruption in the state.

This was made known by Ondo State Commandant of NSCDC Olatundun Olayinka during a courtesy visit to his office by ICPC, Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Ondo state, Kayode Kupolati.

Olayinka, who commended the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption, however, noted that all hands must be on deck to change the narrative of corruption which has eaten deep into the system.

BusinessDay reports that the ICPC boss, Kupolati had earlier requested for the operational support of the Command in carrying out their operations within the state.

Kupolati also acknowledged the Corps as a worthy partner in the areas of fighting crimes bothered on corruption and the provision of NSCDC personnel in ensuring the safety of the ICPC state office and it’s properties.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, however, said collective efforts of all and sundry are needed to take Nigeria to an enviable height.