Rotarians task govt on insecurity, power

Federal Government has been urged to find lasting solution to high level of insecurity and epileptic power supply in the country.

Speaking recently at the installation of Rotarian Sunny Nwachukwu as the 25th president of Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City, district 9110, the outgoing president of the Club Adeyemi Fakayejo said the government should focus more on power to enable the SMEs thrive in the country.

According to him, with constant power supply and security in place, Nigeria will be a better place to be.

The newly installed president of the Club, Sunny Nwachukwu said Rotary is about service, adding that they do not make promises that they cannot deliver.

Enumerating some of the objectives of the Club, he said they include, making impact, building a community of people that are out to touch people, support the government and make a change among themselves.

In addition, he said the Club that has been in existence since over two decades is also involved in multiple areas of service to help the sick and needy in society.

Nwachukwu hopes to build on the legacy of the district through multiple areas of service around issues of polio, Covid-19, child and maternal care.

Some of the notable Rotarians in attendance spoke well about their incoming president and what they expect him to achieve within his tenure.

They also praised the incoming president for his good character and leadership qualities.

The Rotarians in attendance were also optimistic that the new president would address education and health extensively during his tenure.