Rotary vaccinates 115 girls against papillomavirus

Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic has administered the Human Papilloma Virus vaccination to about 115 junior schoolgirls to help prevent cervical cancer, just as it announced the upgrading of Tinubu Methodist Primary School, Lagos Island and Ogba Primary Health Centre.

“We have already administered the human papillomavirus vaccine to about 115 students at Girls Junior School, Simpson Street, Marina, Lagos, within the age of 9 to 13 years to prevent cervical cancer,” said Mamta Deb Roy, the Change Maker President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic.

According to her, the club adopted the school and is set to renovate the classrooms, library, sink a borehole and provide clean drinking water for the pupils, as well as donate school bags, books and other stationeries.

Speaking on the upgrade of the primary health centre, Roy said the club is focused on providing medical equipment for the centre, thereby making it conducive for maternal and child healthcare.

Roy, who is the first female president of the club said other projects lined up for this Change Maker Rotary year include plastic segregation, focusing on recycling plastics and making Lagos plastic-free in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

She added that the club would engage in tree planting to support the environment in collaboration with Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), as well as conduct free cataract eye surgery camp for over 300 people.

Accordingly, Roy said the club would embark on a Mega Scale, Rotary Family Health Camp, to touch more than 3000 lives in Badagry, as well as conduct vocational training to empower youth on a sustainable programme, sensitisation on awareness of mental health, free-feeding programme, provide support to cerebral palsy home and setting up the blood donation camps.

The president said Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic also plans to set up a joint venture 10-bed Dialysis Centre with the International Rotary Club, end polio programme, and ‘Project Ominira’ for health and hygiene of girl child below 18 years.