Road accidents: 24 lives lost daily from January to June 2023 in Nigeria

4,387 lives were lost due to road traffic accidents in Nigeria during the first six months of 2023. This figure translates to an average of 731 fatalities each month or about 24 lives lost daily.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that these road crashes took place within all 36 states of the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, sharing these figures during an interview with the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday said: “From January to June, a total of 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes. The Corps also recorded 14,108 injuries from the crashes within the same period.”

Furthermore, the FRSC data indicated that for the period from January to June, a total of 4,691 road crashes were recorded, 14,108 individuals suffered injuries due to these accidents, while an additional 15,789 were rescued unharmed by the Corps. Despite a reduction in road crashes involving trucks and tankers, a slight increase in fatalities was noted, particularly in a few severe accidents.

The officer attributed the causes of these accidents to various factors, including night-time journeys, driver fatigue, violations of road rules, dangerous overtaking, use of worn-out or expired tires, and speeding. Kazeem expressed concerns about the prevalence of incidents during nighttime hours, as drivers often exploit the absence of law enforcement during these times to flout traffic regulations.

Kazeem further revealed that a significant factor contributing to these accidents is the involvement of untrained or partially trained and inexperienced drivers. This insight was the outcome of meticulous investigation and research conducted by the FRSC.

“In the past, a major issue was the failure to meet essential safety standards. This led to the establishment of commands in Tank Farms to ensure that any tanker transporting inflammable products adheres to maximum safety protocols,” Kazeem explained.

He commended the increased compliance with mandatory speed limit device installation, though acknowledging that complete adherence has not yet been reached. He said “The FRSC will continue its campaign to ensure compliance, carrying out special patrols to impound vehicles owned by individuals who fail to comply. In such cases, notices of offense are issued, compelling owners to rectify the issue.”

“To mitigate the loss of life on the roads, the FRSC is engaging with truck owners to stress the importance of equipping their vehicles with functional onboard cameras for continuous monitoring of driver activities, Kazeem said. “The Corps has intensified efforts to install safety valves in tankers to prevent spillage in the event of a crash.”