Riveton CEO Rilwan Atiku bags award for good business management

The managing director and chief executive officer Riveton Homes and Properties, Rilwan Atiku, has been honoured by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana in recognition of his strides in business management.

Atiku, who has been in business for about ten years, is also the brain behind Atican Nigeria Ltd, a real estate and hospitality company, owners of the popular beach resort in Nigeria.

According to Atiku, the award is not only a boost and encouragement to do more but also a reward for following his passion for real estate which made him establish Riveton Homes and Properties.

“My Drive is my passion for Real Estate and Hospitality. I believe Nigerians deserve good things and the only way I can give that to them is through real estate and hospitality,” he said.

Atiku noted that Riveton Homes and Properties has other laudable projects like a proposed new affordable Estate project coming up in the heart of Epe Town and an apartment project coming up in Abraham Adesanya.