Rivers hints on voting revolution ahead

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has hinted about what he called voting revolution coming in the state in the 2023 elections.

The governor fears that development in the state would be stagnated should any other party win in the state other the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who incidentally is his choice in his faction of the party.Inline image

The state seemed to truly suffer stagnation when the then ruling team headed by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (was pushed from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC). Such projects as the N150billion monorail, the N6billion Songhai Farm with 23 satellite farms in the LGAs, the N23Bn Israeli-backed farm in Etche, the Banana farm in Tai, the Fish Farms in Buguma and other places, the foreign scholarship scheme, etc, crashed.

Now, Wike, who seems to be at the exact point where Amaechi was in 2015, says voting revolution would be one of the strategies Rivers electorate shall deploy in the 2023 general elections to ensure that those he described as haters of the State would fail at the polls.

Wike spoke at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, venue for the flag-off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge construction in Ahoada West Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor explained that the voting revolution would ensure that the consolidation team that would be headed by his choice, Siminialayi Fubara of the PDP in the State, would be elected.

He disclosed that the PDP in the State would commence its campaign by Monday (January 16, 2023) in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The governor said it would be in the interest of the people of the State to vote for the PDP governorship, national and state legislative candidates in order to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

According to him, the State would suffer stagnation if any opposition party is erroneously voted into power.

Wike urged voters in Ekpeye land to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.

The Rivers State governor recalled how some of their sons like the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie; Hope Ikiriko and Benjamin Eke, amongst others had supported his bid to become governor in 2015.

They believed in his course, he said, and today, they are delighted that they were part of the government and were attracting development to communities in Ekpeye land.

Governor Wike said he has changed the development narrative for communities as they have not witnessed before.

According to him, Ehie was the first to notify him of Ozochi that has never been linked by road to any neigbouring town.

The governor frowned at the non-execution of the contract for the reconstruction of Government Secondary School in Okarki by Ekpeye sons, even when the State government had paid 100 percent of the contract sum to the contractors.

Gov Wike, however, announced that his administration would re-award the project to another company and ensure its completion.

The Rivers State governor warned youths in the area against attacking road construction workers, saying government would not hesitate to discontinue the project.

Also awarded by the governor is the contract for the construction of Eleume-Oshiobele Road, while he pronounced government recognition for the paramount rulers of Ogbogolo community and Odiokwu communities in Ahoada West Council.

Gov Wike frowned at an Eze, Felix Otuwarikpo, the king of Igbu Ukpata, for his alleged recent activities that he said clearly marked him out to have pitched for a political interest.

The governor said his administration which recognised and upgraded the traditional stool upon which Felix Otuwarikpo sits would tolerate the situation in which the seat would be used to stage a political fight against the State government.

In his description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said no vehicle has ever driven on land into the two benefiting communities.

This construction work, he noted, would provide asphalted road of 11.2 KM in length that would have 100milimeter pavement thickness with a 200 meters long, 10 span bridge. The work, handled by SETRACO Nigeria Limited will be completed in 8 months, he said.