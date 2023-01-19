2023: Nasarawa APC voids suspension of party members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has voided the alleged suspension of some party ward executives and a local government official in the area.

Mathew Duniya, the APC chairman in the area, said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Nassarawa Eggon.

He said withdrawing the suspension was to unite members and ensure the victory of the party in the upcoming February and March general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the social media and some quarters had speculated that Malle Moses, the Deputy Chairman of APC in the local government from Ubbe ward, was suspended.

The rumour also said three other party officials were suspended from the same ward.

Read also: Elections: APC manipulating voters to rig polls in Lagos PDP alleges

Duniya said that he has not received any formal complaint regarding anti-party activities by some executive members, hence the need for his decision to void the alleged suspension.

“I wish to draw the attention of the general public on the purported rumour making the rounds on the media in the state.

“On the petition written by some unscrupulous group of individuals trying to tarnish the image of the ruling APC which is to effect of suspending some ward and local government executives in the local government.

“I wish to stress equivocally that as Chairman of APC in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, I have not received any formal complain to that effect.

“As such, all pronouncements emanating from wards and the Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State stand null and void,” he said.

The chairman therefore urged supporters of the party and the general public to disregard the purported suspension and remain resolute towards ensuring the victory of the party in the polls.

He expressed delight with the development strides of Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other members of the party holding key positions in government, especially at the grassroots.

Duniya also called for unity amongst stakeholders and members of the party in the area to ensure the success of all candidates of the party in the general elections.

He however said that unity was key to the success of the party.

The chairman emphasised the need for all members of the party to bury their differences and work together in the interest of peace and progress of APC at all times.