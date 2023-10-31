Fubara denies sacking anybody, says Rivers people will resist impeachment

Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State governor says he has not sacked anybody, including local council chairmen, commissioners, and the chief judge.

However, the state governor stated his readiness to fight back and stop any impeachment move against him.

A gale of sack in the state was reported yesterday. But the denial came Tuesday, from Boniface Onyedi, the senior special adviser to Gov Fubara, who quoted the newly appointed Commissioner of Information and Communications, Joe Johnson.

Johnson said in the statement that there had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about Fubara sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“This is to clarify that His Excellency has not given me such directive as the official spokesman of the State government as at today Tuesday, October 31, 2023,” he said.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with robust civil service background, kind hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.”

He said it is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, he would keep the public updated of events in due course.

The governor is said to have gone to Abuja. The state has been calm all of Tuesday.

BusinessDay reported today that Nyesom Wike, And Fubara met in Aso Rock and embraced warmly.

Before flying out to Abuja, Gov Fubara declared that Rivers people would resist any attempt by anybody to disrupt governance in the State under the cover of impeachment.

Speaking in Port Harcourt shortly after assessing the level of damage caused by the bomb that was detonated by some disgruntled elements at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara urged those planning his impeachment to come out clean and state exactly what the offences are that would warrant such action.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I am not the first, neither will I be the last. But what is important is any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged the massive turnout of Rivers people at the ugly news of what happened at the Assembly and said it is indicative that they are willing to protect the interest of the State.

“Let me assure Rivers people that I will continue to defend Rivers State, protect the people and make sure that you all enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Governor Fubara also congratulated the member representing Ahoada East Constituency II, Edison Ehie, for emerging as the new Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and urged him to uphold the sanctity of the law and legislature.