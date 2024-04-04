Review pipeline surveillance contract with private firm – N/Delta youths tell Tinubu

Youths in the Niger Delta region have urged President Bola Tinubu to review the current pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private firm, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

Collins Idowu, spokesperson of the youths, under the aegis of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders, speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concern that entrusting the security of the country’s oil infrastructure in private individuals instead of the military poses a significant threat to the stability of Nigeria’s economic backbone.

He argued that the surveillance of oil pipelines could not be placed in the hands of individuals with a history of militancy.

Idowu said that the call was in light of the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of 17 soldiers in Okuama, Delta State.

“Firstly, we express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and comrades of the 17 valiant soldiers who were slain. Their sacrifice does not go unnoticed, and in their memory, we stand in solidarity with the Nigerian Army.

“We urgently draw the attention of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to the current pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

“With respect to national security and the integrity of our nation’s economy, we implore the president to critically reassess this contract. The entrusted security of our oil infrastructure cannot, by any means, be placed in the hands of individuals with a history of militancy, which poses a significant threat to the stability of Nigeria’s economic backbone”, he said.

The spokesperson noted that the Niger Delta youths we’re aware of the complex economic landscape of Nigeria and firmly believe that the surveillance of oil pipelines, particularly within the Niger Delta and Delta State, should not be relegated to entities with questionable backgrounds.

“It is imperative to highlight that the initial non-award of this contract by President Muhammadu Buhari, only to be later granted under controversial circumstances, suggests potential conflicts of interest involving stakeholders in Tantita.

“President Tinubu, your leadership has been marked by numerous commendable initiatives, and your dedication to the nation’s progress is well recognised.

However, we are compelled to question the prudence of entrusting our critical economic assets to those who have previously orchestrated disruptions in the sector. The potential for regression is immense if the security measures around our oil pipelines are perceived as being in the hands of militants, which could result in catastrophic consequences for future governmental transitions”, Idowu said.

Idowu, therefore, urged the president to take a decisive action to protect the nation’s future and economic stability.

He also stated the commitment of the youths to providing any assistance necessary, including intelligence, to apprehend those responsible for the killing of the soldiers.