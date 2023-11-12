  • Sunday, November 12, 2023
BusinessDay

Results uploading in progress for off-cycle elections on IREV

Kelvin Okojie

November 12, 2023

Upturning of many elections by tribunals puts doubt on INEC’s credibility

The Independent National Electoral Commission is presently posting Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship election results on its Result Viewing portal.

This portal’s purpose is to promote transparency, not for collating or transmitting results, the commission had said.

Here are some uploaded polling unit results as of 03:50 am on Sunday, November 12.

KOGI STATE
Total submitted results
3226
Out of 3508

IMO STATE

Total submitted results
4334
Out of 4720

BAYELSA STATE

Total submitted results
1952
Out of 2242

 
