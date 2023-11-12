Results uploading in progress for off-cycle elections on IREV

The Independent National Electoral Commission is presently posting Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship election results on its Result Viewing portal.
This portal’s purpose is to promote transparency, not for collating or transmitting results, the commission had said.
Read also: Drama as INEC starts results collation in Imo 2 am
Here are some uploaded polling unit results as of 03:50 am on Sunday, November 12.
KOGI STATE
Total submitted results
3226
Out of 3508
IMO STATE
Total submitted results
4334
Out of 4720
BAYELSA STATE
Total submitted results
1952
Out of 2242