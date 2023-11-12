Results uploading in progress for off-cycle elections on IREV

The Independent National Electoral Commission is presently posting Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship election results on its Result Viewing portal.

This portal’s purpose is to promote transparency, not for collating or transmitting results, the commission had said.

Here are some uploaded polling unit results as of 03:50 am on Sunday, November 12.

KOGI STATE

Total submitted results

3226

Out of 3508

IMO STATE

Total submitted results

4334

Out of 4720

BAYELSA STATE

Total submitted results

1952

Out of 2242