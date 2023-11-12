Drama as INEC starts results collation in Imo 2 am

There was mild drama at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre Owerri, the capital of Imo early Sunday morning when collation began.

Some party agents kicked at the beginning of collation by 2:40am, asking for the reason behind the hurry.

The collation centre, located in Owerri and led by Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State as Returning Office began collation 2:40am Sunday.

Read also: INEC suspends election in 9 wards in Kogi over malpractices

No explanation was given by Fasina, as he commenced the processes despite the protest.