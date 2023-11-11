INEC suspends election in 9 wards in Kogi over malpractices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Saturday evening suspended the voting process in several areas of Kogi State following reports of widespread electoral malpractice.

The nine Wards are Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu).

The National Commissioner & Member Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna in a press statement informed that the most severe incidents took place in Ogori/Magongo, where nine of the ten Registration Areas were implicated.

Read also: Kogi Election: Low voter turnout, vote-buying seen in Lokoja

According to him, the Commission received reports from its officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

The statement affirmed that the Commission’s determined not to reward bad behaviour.

The Kogi State election since morning has been marred by allegations of result sheets being completed prior to the voting process in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene LGA.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

Read also: Kogi: INEC staff caught with written results before accreditation

“The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.” he stated

The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.