NCAC, Playhouse Communications sign MOU to enhance Nigeria’s cultural inventory

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Playhouse Communication Limited in order to preserve Nigeria’s rich culture.

Dennis Olofu, the Council’s head of media in a statement on Sunday said that the project is “focused on building a dynamic digital platform to host and aggregate the entire cultural scope of Nigeria across its local, state and federal governments, its communities, villages, towns and cities.”

Read also: NCAC poised to give Nigerians best cultural market in Abuja

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Obi Asika, director-general, NCAC said that the Council

was building a platform that will host required information to uphold and empower all Nigerians.

“We are going to make smart partnerships with the global technology giants and platforms to find the resources to build this incredible resource from our cultural DNA.

“We believe strongly in the power of this project and in giving Nigerians their own space to share their origin stories, cultures, knowledge and cultural manifestations. The entire scope of the project is enormous and we can’t wait to share our work in the weeks and months ahead,” he stated.

Read also:

NCAC boss charges PMAN to develop stronger Nigerian music brand

The NCAC boss who described the project as “monumental and innovative” further explained that it will utilise modern digital technology to deliver the best use of culture and technology, and as well show a clear model for collaboration.

He said : “The NCAC has the mandate to protect, promote and project the living culture of Nigeria into the daily lives of Nigerians and into the business of government. To this end, NCAC is building a cultural inventory of Nigeria, a multi-layered project that will aggregate and digitise cultural information about the country, enabling us to learn much more about each other.”

Asika also noted that while implementing the project, NCAC will be briefing the Traditional Rulers Forum and the Committee of Vice Chancellors and the 235 public universities they oversee on this project.

The Council is also reaching out to renowned global institutions and academics to connect the culture with Nigerians in Diaspora who are dispersed through the America’s in Brazil, USA, Cuba, and the Caribbean specifically in Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad where large numbers of the country’s descendants have settled for centuries.

According to him, “The agreement forms a natural partnership with Playhouse who brings over a decade of world class campaigns and constant innovation in the digital advertising space. Their owned platform, StoryStoryHub, has already achieved over 100 million impressions and 3.5 million video views in less than six months and its core focus is on telling Nigerian stories through the eyes of Nigerians.”