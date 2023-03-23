Reps urge FG to repair dysfunctional facilities in federal airports

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to repair dysfunctional facilities and provide new infrastructure at the federal airports for efficient service delivery to air travellers.

The House particularly urged the government to immediately fix the escalator and lift Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and provide more airside buses and conveying belts at the airport including other federal airports across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Luke acknowledged the breakdown of facilities, and lack or paucity of certain infrastructure in some Federal Airports in the country, which has caused inconveniences, difficulty and delays to air travellers.

He particularly pointed out the breakdown of the escalator and lift at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which usually helps in easing the movement of passengers to the departure lounge, thereby forcing passengers to use the staircase.

“Disturbed that the dysfunctionality of the escalator and lift operates as a major setback to free movement air travellers and causes serious inconveniences to the elderly and air travellers with disability;

“Observes the insufficiency of airside buses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports, Abuja, in conveying passengers especially during the peak hours of 10am to 12 noon, and the lack of conveying belt to convey passenger’s bags from checkpoints to baggage sorting area, leading to delay in flight departure,” he said.

The chairman House committee on federal judiciary expressed worry over the hardship occasioned on air travellers by the above painted circumstances.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within one month for further legislative action.