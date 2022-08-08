Reps urge FG to make Ajaokuta steel company operational

The House of Representatives through its committee on steel has called for concerted efforts by relevant federal government authorities to make the Ajaokuta Steel Companies in Kogi State fully operational.

Abdullahi Halims, the committee’s chairman made the call when he led other members on an oversight visit to the ministry of mines and steel development in Abuja.

Halims said when operational, the factory would contribute significantly to the growth of the country by creating job opportunities and addressing the issue of insecurity worsened by unemployment of the youths.

He said: “To be succinct and precise, the purpose of this oversight/inspection is to see how the workings of the Ministry is fairing, gather information, identify challenges, build synergy and to look for ways to resolve issues that need government input through legislative actions.

“Nigeria today faces enormous challenges in human, social and economic development. The increasing level of violence and insecurity and the deepening poverty and inequalities are demoralizing but also capable of inspiring action amongst political leaders.

“As we all know, the country is enmeshed in political activities geared towards shaping the nation for the better. Nevertheless, visits like this also broaden the horizon of political gladiators to see how government Agencies through budgetary releases can foster and build confidence in our teeming youth through legislative engagements.

“I would wart to urge and encourage the Ministry to work closely with the Committee. That way, together we can explore more opportunities for positive growth.”

In her remarks, Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for mines and steel development, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the steel and solid minerals sector which has negatively impacted the economy.

Saraki assured that the ministry was committed to working with relevant authorities to ensure it delivers on its mandate of making the mines and steel sector economically viable.