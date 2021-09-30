Reps to probe MDAs over 2021 budget abuses

The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated all its Standing Committees to thoroughly investigate the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) they supervise to determine their abuse and disregard of the 2021Appropriation Act.

The House also mandated the Committees on Finance and Appropriation to liaise with the Ministry of Finance for the purposes of ascertaining releases made to MDAs in compliance with the 2021 appropriation act.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu Plenary.

Moving the motion, Elumelu expressed concern that though, between 40-60 percent of funds have been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 Appropriation Act, most of the MDAs are yet to dispense these funds for the purposes meant for.

Read also: Stop MDA’s unbridled violation of statutory financial regulations

He said some of the MDAs are alleged to have engaged in financial misappropriation by diverting such funds for other unrelated purposes thereby frustrating the government macroeconomic framework, while others are in outright denial of not receiving such releases.

The lawmaker expressed worry that these alleged practices outrightly violates the letters and dictates of sections 80-84 of the 1999 constitution as amended and frustrates the implementation of government policies.

“Further worried that if these alleged corrupt practices are not put to check, the perceived fight against corruption by Mr president would be discredited in the eyes of Nigerians and that of the international community”, he added.

The House, while adopting the motion directed all the Standing Committees to conclude the assignments within two weeks and report back to the house for further legislative actions.