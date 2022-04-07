Reps extend execution of 2021 capital budget to May 31

The House of Representatives on Wednesday extended the execution of the capital component of the 2021 budget from March 31 to May 31, 2022.

The extension followed an accelerated passage of the Appropriation Act 2021 amendment bill through the first and second reading as well as its consideration by the House committee of supply.

Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the majority leader of the House, sponsored the legislation titled: “Bill for an Act to amend the Appropriation Act, 2021 in order to extend the implementation year of the capital component of the Appropriations Act 2021 from 31 March 2022 to 31 May 2022; and for related matters (HB.1942).”

In his lead debate on the bill, Doguwa called on colleagues to extend the budget implementation period to enable the government to run the full package of the capital components in the budget.

“We have always had this kind of consideration to allow the government run full package of the capital component in the budget, and for this reason, our sister chamber, the Senate has done the same and I want to understand our colleagues in the spirit of that bicameral legislature, that this bill should go with the speed of light.

“It is in the interest of our people to have the government accomplish its capital components so that we can deliver on the promises we have made to our people. Issues that have to do with security apparatus, infrastructural development and so on will have a good boost if this bill is considered and extended.”

Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader, in his contribution said the bill was self-explanatory as it deals with the tenure of the 2021 Appropriation Act, hence members should support its passage.

Elumelu said: “Given that most of the components of what made up the 2021 budget are yet to be fully implemented, it means that if you stop it, it will have a bad effect on those projects that are ongoing.”