Reps deputy speaker condemns Jos killings

Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase has condemned the attack and killing of travellers along Rukuba road on Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

About 22 persons were reportedly killed and scores injured when criminals on Saturday attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters at Rukuba Road in Jos North.

Reacting to the dastardly act, Wase expressed shock over the attack, saying it must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Puma, the deputy speaker sympathised with the family of the victims, the government and people of Plateau State and called on citizens to be calm and refrain from reprisals which could endanger the peace in the state.

He further called on the people of Plateau to have faith in Governor Simon Lalong-led administration in its quest to find lasting solutions to the perennial crisis in the state.

Wase commended security agencies for their prompt response to the crisis and charged them to do all it takes to ensure that those who committed the heinous crime are arrested.