Reps demand urgent probe into abduction of five consultant engineers in Ebonyi

The House of Representatives on Wednesday at plenary called for urgent investigation into the abduction of five engineers from NELAN Consultants in Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who were supervising the Abakaliki Ring Road Project.

The House therefore, urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the consultants, and mandated the Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by

Ifeanyi Momah from Anambra who noted that Consultant Engineers were abducted on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Onu-Nwenewo Village in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Momah said the names and origin of the abductees who are now known as the NELAN 5 are: Nelson Onyemeh from Ihiala in Anambra State, Ernest Edeani from Nkanu in Enugu East Local

Government Area of Enugu State, Ikechukwu Ejiofor from Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Samuel Aneke from Nkanu in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State and Stanley Nwazulum from Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The lawmaker said: “The project the NELAN 5 were supervising, according to a Vanguard Newspaper report of August 23, 2017, is valued at 150 million dollars and financed by the African Development Bank (AIDB), and that during its commissioning, the Governor of Ebonyi State charged the people to support state government in providing adequate security for the workers during the eighteen months’ period of

the contract.”

He expressed concern that the Ebonyi State government allegedly released a rather premature news of the death

and burial of the NELAN 5 to the general public during a security summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Abakaliki chapter without consulting the families of the victims first.

“Also of concern is that since the alleged press statement by the Ebonyi State Government, which was published in several newspapers, claiming the government was pacifying the affected families, till date, the families of the abductees have allegedly not been formally contacted by the Ebonyi State

government.

“Again, that the Ebonyi State government has been accused of being complicit in the disappearance of the engineers as the state governor was alleged to have been hostile towards the consultants and tried severally to interfere in their operations.

“Worried that if the true condition of the victims is not properly ascertained, the people’s confidence in the ability of the government to protect them will further deteriorate.

“Also worried that further delay in conducting thorough investigations will create more complications as

trails may run cold, giving the perpetrators enough time to alter evidences and maybe, even escape

justice,” Momah said.