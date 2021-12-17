Reps urge FG to evacuate grounded aircraft from airports

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to immediately remove all abandoned aircraft from all airports across the country and impose heavy fines on the owners for non-compliance.

This resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ibrahim Obanikoro from Lagos and 11 others at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Obanikoro expressed concern over a large number of abandoned aircraft littering airports across the country, saying that it gives an impression that Nigeria is a dumping ground for old airplanes.

He also expressed worry that leaving such grounded aircraft within the airports constitutes safety hazards and could serve as a hideout for stowaways.

The lawmaker said the space occupied by the abandoned aircraft could generate revenue for the aviation agencies via parking fees and hangar maintenance.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on aviation to ensure compliance and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

Similarly, the House mandated its committee on land transport to liaise with the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the federal ministry of transportation for extension of new gauge line to Maya Market in Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

It further urged the ministry and NRC to carry out major repairs and upgrade on the Gudi, Makurdi, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Maiduguri Railway routes with immediate effect.

The resolutions of the lawmakers followed the adoption of two separate motions sponsored by Oluyemi Taiwo, Karu Elisha and nine others.