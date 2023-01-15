Regus plans to connect 2.5m professionals through its Gbagada workspace

Determined to enhance the productivity level of entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Regus, a global workspace provider, has unveiled its newest network of workspace center in Gbagada, Lagos with the target to connect over 2.5 million like-minded professionals.

The company said the center located in Gbagada, Lagos is the eighth centre launched in Nigeria by Regus which is the flagship brand of International Workplace Group (IWG) Plc, as part of its wider strategy to bring the workplace closer to Nigerians.

Regus is dynamic and offers customers an unparalleled choice of design, location, and building enabling them to choose the right workspaces to meet their unique needs.

Mark Dixon, CEO/ founder of IWG, said the brand is establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Lagos with this latest opening, adding that as an important business hub, Lagos is a fantastic place to boost the company’s expansion plans.

Dixon said that the need for high-quality flexible workspaces has continued to soar as the hybrid working option becomes the new normal.

“Our opening in Lagos comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction while helping the environment. Our workplace model has also proven to increase productivity and allow for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs,” Dixon said.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new center located along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, Ayo Akinmade, executive vice-chairman for Regus Nigeria, said the new centre in the heart of Lagos, is designed to promote collaborative workspaces, facilitate business progress, and create a fun, dynamic, and interactive environment in which businesses can experience success and satisfaction.

Read also: Over 1,631 entrepreneurs benefit from Edo, BOI N2bn MSME fund

According to Akinmade, businesses are facing challenges with the rise in real estate costs and access to funding has become a challenge for some businesses, thereby creating a barrier for those looking to obtain contracted office space.

“This is one area where Regus’ flexible workspace comes into play. Regus offers a transformative flexible workplace solution that alleviates the significant financial burdens associated with renting office space in a premium location and leveling the playing field for companies unable to invest in permanent space,” he said.

Akinmade further said that Regus is a global infrastructure built for businesses to support every opportunity. “Our network of workspaces enables businesses to operate anywhere, without the need for set-up costs or capital investment. It provides our customers with immediate cost benefits and the opportunity to fully outsource their office portfolio,” he said.

On the benefits of the center, Akinmade said the workspace is designed to enhance productivity and connect 2.5 million like-minded professionals, describing it as an instant global community and a place to belong.

“Regus is in 210 locations around the world, that is, 210 countries and in more than 4000 office locations. For a customer that comes into our space, we give them a first-class office space already provided with the internet, water, electricity, tea, and coffee for a fixed fee. So, a client can come in and say, he or she wants to use any Regus office for an afternoon, for three days, or for one year and once an agreement is reached, the space is available for the client for that period,” Akinmade added.

Akinmade further said that Regus now has centers located in Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Ikeja, Abuja, and Port Harcourt and that each location is fully equipped with round-the-clock electricity supply and WiFi connectivity for seamless work-related activities.