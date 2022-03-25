Rector urges new Kogi poly students to shun indecent dressing, cultism, others

The newly matriculated 6,216 students of Kogi State Polytechnic have been warned to shun cultists, examination malpractice and all vices that can affect their stay in the campus.

Usman Ogbo, Rector of the polytechnic stated this during the matriculation ceremony at the main campus of the institution on Thursday, in Lokoja, adding that a total of 5,229 students are for National Diploma (ND1) and 987 students for Higher National Diploma (HND1) were matriculated into the school of art, design and printing , school of management studies, school of engineering, school of environmental technology and school of part-time and vocational studies of the polytechnic.

Ogbo emphasized on the need for the new students to make their studies their priority as he cautioned them against cultism, indecent dressing, religious bigotry , alcoholism, examination malpractice, unhealthy social gathering, gun-running and cyber crimes.

The rector equally disclosed that the school’s security gadgets monitor everything in the campus and urged both the students and staff to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement around them to the security unit accordingly.

He said “Security of lives and property is the cardinal objective of the government of His Excellency Yahaya Bello and by extension this polytechnic Yahaya Bello Security House located near the main gate is equipped with modern security gadgets that are on the alert everyday . Like never before , the school under our watch shall continue to strategies, coordinate and collaborate with the relevant security agencies to ensure that our staff and students are safe while they teach and learn on our campuses . We therefore, call on every staff and students to be security conscious and report suspicious movement around them to the security units accordingly”.

“My greatest Nigerian students within the ambience of our value for academic excellence, creativity, and self-reliance, you have unlimited opportunities to explore and succeed in any virtuous endeavour. While you enjoy this opportunities, it should be noted that the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices , such as cultism, gun -running, indecent dressing, examination malpractice, alcoholism, gangsterism, misuse and destruction of school property, incitement to violence and stealing”.

“Similarly the polytechnic encourages students to be sterling examples of what moral discipline is. Students are therefore advised to dress modestly and in accordance with the acceptable standard”.