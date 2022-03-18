Delta State University asks students to resume classes

The management of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has decided to resume normal academic activities, calling off the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike of the institution.

The management of DELSU in a statement after the institution’s senate meeting directed the students to immediately return for academic activities.

Andy Egwunyenga, the vice-chancellor of DELSU on Thursday, March 17 posted on his official Twitter handle the directives on the resumption of studies.

“This is to inform the university community, particularly staff, undergraduate and postgraduate students that senate of the Delta State University, at its 183rd regular meeting, held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, deliberated extensively on the approved university’s academic calendar and decided as follows: “that the university approved academic calendar would be followed strictly; that all undergraduate and postgraduate students are to return to campus immediately and commence lectures; and that faculties and departments should ensure that academic activities commence fully. “Consequently, all students are expected to return to campus and commence academic activities with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

Read also: ASUU strike: Management shuts down UI

Recall, lecturers at Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) had earlier in February resolved to join the ASUU strike though not being a federal university to kick against the non-implementation of several agreements the lecturers union with the federal government.

However, Ifeanyi Okowa, the executive governor of Delta State had earlier stepped into the issue and consequently directed the state commissioner for higher education and the vice-chancellor of the university to resolve the impasse and reopen the varsity.

Consequent to that the university’s senate held its 183rd regular emergency meeting on March 16, and directed all students and staff to return to school without further delay.

It is on record that the Delta State government has been paying the lecturers and staff in the state university virtually all the allowances that formed the basis of the ASUU strike since15 years ago. Hence, the governor insisted there was no need for the strike action in the state.