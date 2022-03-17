ASUU strike: Management shuts down UI

Following the ongoing indefinite and total strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the management of the University of Ibadan (UI), on Thursday, shutdown the institution.

The management ordered all the students to vacate the institution with immediate effect.

Olubunmi Faluyi, the institution’s registrar, in a statement she issued, said it has become imperative to take this action following the ongoing indefinite period regarding this development.

“Management, at its meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had now been extended by eight (8) weeks.

“As a result, academic activities in the University have become paralysed. Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that the University be closed until further notice.

“Therefore, all students are hereby mandated to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect.

“Postgraduate students who have paid their school fees and undergraduate students who are on industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from this vacation notice. Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Students for accommodation arrangement.

“A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course and Management wishes our students a safe journey to their various destinations,” Faluyi said in the statement