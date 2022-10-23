Real estate firm launches ‘Sardius Creek Estate’ in push for sustainability

The GMD/CEO of Gtext Holdings, Stephen Akintayo said that the real estate firm is driven by sustainability with the launch of Sardius Creek Estate by embracing the green real estate model.

“If you want a house that is green where you make use of solar; we also have a development that converts all the waste into gas for cooking and other necessities,” Akintayo said.

According to him, the pertinent factor that sets the brand apart from other property companies is integrity. He said that the new property is coming weeks after the company launched Jasper Estate Isheri is in line with their vision for green and smart homes.

“When you buy land from us, you know that we would build the road to your door, we would fence it around. If you want a house that is smart and that you can control with your voice or your smartphone,” Akintayo said.

Toyin Lawani, one of the celebrity and Gtext brand ambassadors said that Sardius Creek estate is available for immediate allocation as long as payment is confirmed. “The problem a lot of young landlords have in Nigeria is allocation. I know a lot about the business of property buying and selling and the major problem so far is allocation”.

According to her, Gtext Homes will ensure every property registered in its name is well structured and safe. “One thing is to acquire land, then you painstakingly build your land only to lose everything to water.

“Everyone is afraid to buy but when it comes to Gtext Homes, they are particular about making sure there is a proper drainage system in their estate and also that your building is properly structured,” Lawani said.

Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, said that the new estate, which is a six-month development initiative by Gtext, is going to be a replica of great standards.

“Being part of an innovative project is a thing of joy for me. Gtext is a company that has a very good track record, if they don’t, I won’t be here. A mini Dubai is coming here,” Pretty Mike said.