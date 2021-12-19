Reach4Christ launches outreach initiative to celebrate Adeboye

Reach4Christ, a coalition of prominent sons and daughters of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, within and outside RCCG, has launched the LightUp 40 Higher Institutions outreach.

LightUp 40 Higher Institutions is one of the initiatives of the 80 Days Soul Winning challenge which is aimed at winning 8 million souls in 80 days to celebrate the 80th birthday of Adeboye.

The initiative is a birthday gift to Adeboye who is said to have dedicated the major part of his adult life to soul winning.

Speaking at the unveiling event held on November 29th 2021 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Francis Wale-Oke, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, stated that the Project is one that resonates with God as Soul Winning is the heartbeat of God.

Wale-Oke described the passion of Adeboye for soul winning as an admirable and inspiring attribute that should challenge every believer to participate in the 80 Days Soul Winning Challenge.

In his presentation, Emmanuel Emefienem, the Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Champions Cathedral, Warri, said the Reach4Christ team will be visiting 40 Higher Institutions across Nigeria with the message of the gospel in a bid to win hundreds of thousands of souls and to raise several thousand youths who will be committed to soul winning.

“As part of the initiative, the team will also be impacting students and the respective higher institutions with several social impact projects,” Emefienem stated.

Also speaking at the event, Joseph Obayemi, the National Overseer, RCCG Nigeria, emphasised on the blessing reserved for soul winners and everyone who chooses to honour a father with a gift that touches his heart.

In his remarks, Leke Adeboye principal executive assistant to the General Overseer, RCCG described Adeboye as a passionate and ardent soul winner who goes the extra mile and despises challenging odds to reach continents, nations, cities and even remote villages around the world to win souls for God.

He encouraged Christians everywhere to emulate Adeboye and join the challenge to win one soul per day throughout the 80 days.

The Challenge which is also aimed at reviving the passion for soul winning among Christians all over the world seeks every believer in Christ to commit themselves to the task of winning one soul per day for the next 80 days.

The 80 Days Soul Winning challenge will be held between December 13, 2021 and March 2, 2022.